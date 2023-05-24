The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon following the death of Ross Connelly.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, June 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called on the morning of May 1 following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Alexandra Terrace, Wheatley Hill.

Ross Connelly has been described as a "much-loved father and grandfather", who loved football and music.

He was later identified as 46-year-old Ross Connelly, from Shotton Colliery.

An investigation, run by detectives from Durham Constabulary’s major crime team, has resulted in nine other people being arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five men aged 19, 29, 34, 40, and 58, two women aged 18, a woman aged 45 and a 16-year-old boy have all been interviewed by officers and released on bail while further inquiries are carried out.

In a statement issued via police, Mr Connelly’s family said earlier this month: “We are devastated by the loss of Ross, who was a much-loved father and grandfather.

A police cordon in Wheatley Hill on May 1.

“He will be remembered as a man who loved his football, music, and had a wicked sense of humour. We request privacy at this time to allow us space to grieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have any information which could assist the investigation or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area.

Call Durham Constabulary on 101 or use the 101 Live Chat facility on the force’s website at www.durham.police.uk