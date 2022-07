Hartlepool CID have charged two males aged 17 and 18 in connection with a number of alleged incidents in the Hartlepool area.

Cleveland Police said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged with four attempted burglaries, two thefts of motor vehicles, a burglary and possession of a class B drug.

“A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two burglaries and two thefts of motor vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

two males have been charged after alleged burglaries in Hartlepool.