The 21 places with the most recorded antisocial behaviour incidents in Hartlepool

Today we can reveal the 21 locations with the most recorded incidents of antisocial behaviour in Hartlepool.

We used the Police UK crime map to see where the most incidents of antisocial behaviour were reported in the town in February, the latest month with figures available.

All those featured in our gallery had at least four incidents recorded for February - an average of one a week.

Antisocial behaviour is classified as acts which cause alarm or distress to others.

This can include noise, rowdy behaviour, intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse, street drinking, dropping rubbish, animal problems, and driving in an inconsiderate way - such as drivers gathering in an area for racing.

Cleveland Police says its officers take all reports of antisocial behaviour seriously and take action to address problems.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Antisocial behaviour is something which we take very seriously. It can blight communities and make people’s lives a misery.

“Working closely with colleagues under one roof as part of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, the team look at tackling antisocial behaviour and solve issues in a variety of ways including carrying out regular high visibility patrols, issuing antisocial behaviour warnings, issuing dispersal orders and, where appropriate, arresting offenders and putting them before the courts.

“Our message to those committing antisocial behaviour is that it will be not be tolerated in Hartlepool.”

How you can help tackle antisocial behaviour

• Join your local neighbourhood watch scheme, tenants’ or residents’ association,

• Attend your local Neighbourhood Policing community meeting to raise your concerns with the Police,

• Discuss any issues with your local councillor who can act on your behalf to raise concerns with the council or other organisations,

• Contact your local council anti-social behaviour team,

• Become a volunteer in policing,

• Become a Special Constable.