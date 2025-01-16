The amount of money Cleveland Police have paid out in damages over the last five years is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland Police have settled 77 compensation claims over the past five years while paying out £421,000 in damages, latest figures show.

Broadly, more claims are being settled by the force year-on-year, although the level of damages paid out dropped markedly between 2019-20 and 2021-22 from a peak of £138,438 to just £20,100.

Yet it rose sharply again in 2022-23 to £136,006, followed by another fall last year in 2023-24 to £88,665.

The fluctuations in damages mirror the number of settled claims – only eight in 2021-22, followed by 24 in 2022-23 and 19 in 2023-24.

Cleveland Police vehicles.

The figures were gathered by law firm Public Interest Lawyers, which said compensation claims against the police could be made by the public and also staff.

It said car crashes were a common reason for a complaint leading to a claim although wrongful arrest, assault and forced entries into properties belonging to a person were other examples.

In February 2022 former Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner introduced a new complaints model with a resolution team employed by the PCC’s office now dealing with the initial stages of a complaint, rather than the force itself as previously.

The aim was to be independent of the force, resolve disputes more quickly and improve satisfaction.

Complaints from the public are logged and responded to within 24 hours while detailed responses were in 2023/24 being provided on average in 13 working days, less than the national average.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said there was a “robust complaints procedure in place”, adding: “Each complaint is dealt with on a case-by-case basis and is given serious consideration based on the individual circumstances.”