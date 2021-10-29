The orders are linked to Operation Autumnus which will see increased patrols by officers to deal with an expected seasonal increase in demand caused by darker nights and schools being closed.

They will be in place from 2pm on Saturday, October 30, until 2am on Sunday, October 31.

Dispersal orders make it a criminal offence if someone returns to a given area after being asked to leave by the police meaning they can be arrested and taken to court.

Five dispersal orders have been put in place by police this weekend.

The five orders in place in Hartlepool this weekend apply to:

:: Middle Warren including the playground and bounded by Easington Road, Cranesbill Avenue, Celandine Gardens, Merlin Way and Throston Grange Lane,

:: Summerhill Country Park,

:: Wynyard Road shops and surrounding area bounded by Brierton Lane, Catcote Road, Owton Manor Lane, Kilmarnock Road and Eskdale Road,

:: Rossmere Park and surrounding area bounded by Brierton Lane, Stockton Road (A689), Owton Manor Lane, Balmoral Road and Androssan Road,

:: Elizabeth Way shops and nearby Sports Domes at Seaton Carew bounded by Tees Road (A178), Elizabeth Way, Kildale Grove, Bilsdale Road, Vickers lane and De Havilland Way.

Police say the behaviour and actions of some people to mark Halloween can be intimidating for others in their community.

Superintendent Sharon Cooney said: “Unfortunately this time of year leads to a seasonal increase in demand for us.

“It’s a combination of factors which sadly can lead to more reporting of antisocial behaviour including darker nights, schools being closed and people choosing to mark Halloween in a way which is intimidating for others in their community.”

They are asking parents to make sure they know where their children are and what they are planning to do if they are going out at night.

Crime can be reported by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

