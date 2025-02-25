Just some of the criminals jailed recently after committing offences in Hartlepool and East Durham.placeholder image
The Hartlepool and East Durham criminals beginning 36 years behind bars between them

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 25th Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 19:32 BST
Here are just some of the latest criminals jailed for offences committed in our area.

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up at court after pleading guilty to crimes in Hartlepool and East Durham.

Burdess, 34, formerly of Fifth Street, Horden, was jailed for two years and eight months at Durham Crown Court after admitting committing burglary on May 2.

1. Ricky Burdess

Burdess, 34, formerly of Fifth Street, Horden, was jailed for two years and eight months at Durham Crown Court after admitting committing burglary on May 2. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Carroll, 36, of High Street, Greatham, was jailed for 22 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted or was convicted of committing seven driving offices across March and August of last year.

2. Mark Carroll

Carroll, 36, of High Street, Greatham, was jailed for 22 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted or was convicted of committing seven driving offices across March and August of last year. Photo: Third party

English, 43, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was jailed for 12 months at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court after he admitted two counts of burglary, theft and failing to remain at an assessment following a drugs test.

3. Dean English

English, 43, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was jailed for 12 months at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court after he admitted two counts of burglary, theft and failing to remain at an assessment following a drugs test. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Hassan, 31, of Horden, was jailed for 15 years at Durham Crown Court after he admitted dealing cocaine and cannabis.

4. Syed Hassan

Hassan, 31, of Horden, was jailed for 15 years at Durham Crown Court after he admitted dealing cocaine and cannabis. Photo: Other 3rd Party

