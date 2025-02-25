The Hartlepool and East Durham criminals beginning 36 years behind bars between them

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up at court after pleading guilty to crimes in Hartlepool and East Durham.
For our previous rogues’ gallery of jailed inmates, click here.
1. Ricky Burdess
Burdess, 34, formerly of Fifth Street, Horden, was jailed for two years and eight months at Durham Crown Court after admitting committing burglary on May 2. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Mark Carroll
Carroll, 36, of High Street, Greatham, was jailed for 22 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted or was convicted of committing seven driving offices across March and August of last year. Photo: Third party
3. Dean English
English, 43, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was jailed for 12 months at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court after he admitted two counts of burglary, theft and failing to remain at an assessment following a drugs test. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Syed Hassan
Hassan, 31, of Horden, was jailed for 15 years at Durham Crown Court after he admitted dealing cocaine and cannabis. Photo: Other 3rd Party