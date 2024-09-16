As this photo gallery illustrates, the courts have also locked up a host of defendants from the area for a range of other offences. Unless otherwise stated, all their cases were heard at Teesside Crown Court.
1. Rowland Archer-Jones
Archer-Jones, 30 formerly of Trimdon Station, and last of Station Avenue South, Houghton-le-Spring, was jailed for two years after he pleaded guilty to two counts of making threats to kill and of sending malicious communications dating from February 2023. Photo: Third party
2. Steven Catlow
Catlow, 32, formerly of Peterlee and lately of Shawfirth, Rochdale, has been jailed for nine years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of committing rape in Peterlee. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Mark Fox
Fox, 35, of Mill Lane, Billingham, was found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent following a trial while he admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was jailed for 11 years and eight months. The convictions were in relation to attacks on police officers on June 2, 2023. Photo: Third party
4. Jonathan Knox
Knox, of Potto Street, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for 57 months after admitting burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and wounding with intent in Peterlee on January 1, 2022. Photo: Other 3rd Party