Unless otherwise stated, they are all beginning jail sentences after pleading guilty to offences.
1. Jack Bell
Jack Bell, 22, of Balmoral Road, Hartlepool, has been jailed for four years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted committing two sexual assaults in Northallerton. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. David Cairns
David Cairns, 47, of Salters Lane, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for 22 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Tyler Cannon
Tyler Cannon, 26, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article on June 16. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Lewis Cooper
Lewis Cooper, 25, of Straker Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 24 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted four counts of failing to comply with notification requirements following a 2023 conviction of having indecent images of children. Photo: Cleveland Police