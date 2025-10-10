Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently.placeholder image
Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently.

The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up at crown court

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 14:56 BST
These are just some of the latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up at crown court.

Unless otherwise stated, they are all beginning jail sentences after pleading guilty to offences.

Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.

Jack Bell, 22, of Balmoral Road, Hartlepool, has been jailed for four years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted committing two sexual assaults in Northallerton.

1. Jack Bell

Jack Bell, 22, of Balmoral Road, Hartlepool, has been jailed for four years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted committing two sexual assaults in Northallerton. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
David Cairns, 47, of Salters Lane, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for 22 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

2. David Cairns

David Cairns, 47, of Salters Lane, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for 22 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Tyler Cannon, 26, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article on June 16.

3. Tyler Cannon

Tyler Cannon, 26, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article on June 16. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Lewis Cooper, 25, of Straker Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 24 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted four counts of failing to comply with notification requirements following a 2023 conviction of having indecent images of children.

4. Lewis Cooper

Lewis Cooper, 25, of Straker Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 24 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted four counts of failing to comply with notification requirements following a 2023 conviction of having indecent images of children. Photo: Cleveland Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice