Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool and East Durham area who have been jailed recently.Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool and East Durham area who have been jailed recently.
The latest Hartlepool and East Durham criminals to be jailed by the courts

The courts have continued to busily jail criminals from our area.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST

Unless otherwise stated, these defendants were all locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.

Ellison, 26, of Thorpe Crescent, Peterlee, was jailed for 13 years at Durham Crown Court after he admitted conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, criminal damage with intent to endanger life and arson following incidents in Hartlepool and Horden.

1. Connor Ellison

Ellison, 26, of Thorpe Crescent, Peterlee, was jailed for 13 years at Durham Crown Court after he admitted conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, criminal damage with intent to endanger life and arson following incidents in Hartlepool and Horden.

Frain, 56, of North Road East, Wingate, was jailed for 14 years at Durham Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a prohibited firearm.

2. Paul Frain

Frain, 56, of North Road East, Wingate, was jailed for 14 years at Durham Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Griffin, 48, of North Avenue, Horden, was jailed for 19 years and nine months at Durham Crown Court after he admitted conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, criminal damage with intent to endanger life and arson following incidents in Hartlepool and Horden.

3. Wayne Griffin

Griffin, 48, of North Avenue, Horden, was jailed for 19 years and nine months at Durham Crown Court after he admitted conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, criminal damage with intent to endanger life and arson following incidents in Hartlepool and Horden.

Hudson, 64, of Horden, was jailed for 32 months at Durham Crown Court after he admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

4. John Hudson

Hudson, 64, of Horden, was jailed for 32 months at Durham Crown Court after he admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

