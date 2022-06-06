2. Glen Stoddart

Drugs courier Glen Stoddart, 53, of Mariners Point, Hartlepool, was given five-and-a-half years jail in May after he was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, money laundering and participating in activities of an Organised Crime Group (OCG). Newcastle Crown Court heard he was caught in Swansea after travelling there with £250,000 of cannabis and later collected £21,250 in cash.

Photo: Police