Clockwise from left: Paige Robinson, Liam Keenan, Eugert Merizaj and Glen Stoddart were all jailed in recent court cases.

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed for Hartlepool and East Durham offences

Here is the latest rogues’ gallery of criminals who have been jailed recently for crimes committed in Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:32 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:54 pm

Judges sitting at crown courts on Teesside and in Durham and Newcastle have handed down sentences ranging from months to more than 30 years.

Scroll down for a recap of the latest cases that resulted in jail terms.

1. Scott Hanson

Convicted fraudster Scott Hanson, 38, formerly of Tempest Road, Hartlepool, latterly of no fixed address, was jailed for 32 months in May at Durham Crown Court. He admitted conning his latest victim out of thousands of pounds.

2. Glen Stoddart

Drugs courier Glen Stoddart, 53, of Mariners Point, Hartlepool, was given five-and-a-half years jail in May after he was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, money laundering and participating in activities of an Organised Crime Group (OCG). Newcastle Crown Court heard he was caught in Swansea after travelling there with £250,000 of cannabis and later collected £21,250 in cash.

3. James Crammen

James Crammen, 24, of Challoner Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 22 months and given a five-year restraining order after breaking into his ex-partner's home in the early hours and then assaulting two police officers sent to protect her. He pleaded guilty to burglary, two assaults on emergency workers, criminal damage and breach of a suspended prison sentence.

4. Shaun Watkins

Shaun Watkins, 32, of Ninth Street, Horden, was jailed for 18 months at Durham Crown Court in May for trying to gouge a policeman's eye out. The judge described him as a "particularly nasty criminal".

