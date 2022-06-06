Judges sitting at crown courts on Teesside and in Durham and Newcastle have handed down sentences ranging from months to more than 30 years.
1. Scott Hanson
Convicted fraudster Scott Hanson, 38, formerly of Tempest Road, Hartlepool, latterly of no fixed address, was jailed for 32 months in May at Durham Crown Court. He admitted conning his latest victim out of thousands of pounds.
2. Glen Stoddart
Drugs courier Glen Stoddart, 53, of Mariners Point, Hartlepool, was given five-and-a-half years jail in May after he was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, money laundering and participating in activities of an Organised Crime Group (OCG). Newcastle Crown Court heard he was caught in Swansea after travelling there with £250,000 of cannabis and later collected £21,250 in cash.
3. James Crammen
James Crammen, 24, of Challoner Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 22 months and given a five-year restraining order after breaking into his ex-partner's home in the early hours and then assaulting two police officers sent to protect her. He pleaded guilty to burglary, two assaults on emergency workers, criminal damage and breach of a suspended prison sentence.
4. Shaun Watkins
Shaun Watkins, 32, of Ninth Street, Horden, was jailed for 18 months at Durham Crown Court in May for trying to gouge a policeman's eye out. The judge described him as a "particularly nasty criminal".
