The latest rogues' gallery of Hartlepool criminals jailed by the courts

Unless otherwise stated, they are all beginning custodial sentences after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences.
1. Demi Belcher
Belcher, 32, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and nine months at Teesside Crown after she pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, having a blade, criminal damage and theft on May 22, 2023. Photo: Third party
2. Arshad Chaudry.jpg
Arshad Choudrhy, 50, of York Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 10 years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of multiple sexual assaults, attempted rape and attempted assault by penetration. Photo: Third party
3. Gareth Dobie
Dobie, 45, formerly of Inch Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted to being concerned in the supply of quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property on May 1. Photo: Cleveland Police
4. Anthony Douglas
Douglas, 58, of Hartlepool, was jailed for 16 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he was convicted of several historic counts of rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with a child. Photo: Other 3rd Party