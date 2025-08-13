Just some of the Hartlepool criminals to have been locked up by the courts recently.placeholder image
The latest rogues' gallery of Hartlepool criminals jailed by the courts

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Aug 2025, 16:47 BST
These criminals from the Hartlepool area will not be enjoying a summer holiday after they were locked up recently by the courts.

Unless otherwise stated, they are all beginning custodial sentences after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences.

Belcher, 32, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and nine months at Teesside Crown after she pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, having a blade, criminal damage and theft on May 22, 2023.

1. Demi Belcher

Belcher, 32, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and nine months at Teesside Crown after she pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, having a blade, criminal damage and theft on May 22, 2023. Photo: Third party

Arshad Choudrhy, 50, of York Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 10 years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of multiple sexual assaults, attempted rape and attempted assault by penetration.

2. Arshad Chaudry.jpg

Arshad Choudrhy, 50, of York Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 10 years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of multiple sexual assaults, attempted rape and attempted assault by penetration. Photo: Third party

Dobie, 45, formerly of Inch Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted to being concerned in the supply of quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property on May 1.

3. Gareth Dobie

Dobie, 45, formerly of Inch Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted to being concerned in the supply of quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property on May 1. Photo: Cleveland Police

Douglas, 58, of Hartlepool, was jailed for 16 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he was convicted of several historic counts of rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with a child.

4. Anthony Douglas

Douglas, 58, of Hartlepool, was jailed for 16 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he was convicted of several historic counts of rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with a child. Photo: Other 3rd Party

