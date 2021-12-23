'The pain doesn’t fade' - Hartlepool mother's appeal over son's disappearance as she faces another Christmas without him

Julie Fletcher says she would give anything to know what happened to her son Scott, who was 27 when he went missing from Hartlepool in May 2011.

Police believe he was murdered in the Durham area and his body hidden shortly afterwards although nothing has ever been established.

While families celebrate Christmas together, Julie says there is still a gaping hole left by Scott’s disappearance.

Julie Fletcher is facing her tenth Christmas without son Scott (inset) after his disappearance in May 2011.

She said: “The pain doesn’t fade.

"He’s my son and I would give anything to know where he is and find some answers as to what happened to him.

“Losing a child in this way causes immeasurable suffering to loved ones, and the fact that there are people out there that know what happened and can see us in pain and are not coming forward. That’s just cruel.

“Scott’s daughter Lucie is now a teenager and she has had to grow older with her dad not around. Please come forward with what you know.”

The last sighting of Scott was on the A181 at Wheatley Hill on May 11, 2011.

Detectives from Cleveland Police have continuously appealed for information to help find those responsible for his disappearance and a murder investigation was launched in 2015.

A number of arrests have been made during the enquiry, but all have been released with no further action.

Crimestoppers have also offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Scott’s murder.

Senior Investigating Officer Chief Superintendent Phil Bond pleaded to anyone with answers to do the right thing and come forward.

He said: “This case is still active and we act on information that we receive.

"We know that Scott had links to the criminal fraternity, which might make people fearful of coming forward, but you can give information entirely anonymously through Crimestoppers which is independent of police.

"We don’t find out who has given information in this way.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

