Theatregoer taken to hospital as police are called to incident at Rod Stewart tribute night
One man was taken to hospital after police were called to an incident during a tribute show to singing legend Rod Stewart.
Staff at Billingham Forum alerted the emergency services after two spectators were apparently involved in an exchange towards the end of Friday night’s performance of Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story.
Forum marketing manager Liz Cooper said: “There was an incident between two men around 10pm. Police were called and one man was taken to hospital. We think it was just as a precaution.
“Whatever took place did not disturb the performance and did not disturb the audience.
“The police arrived after the end of the show and were speaking to people in the foyer.
“It is the first time in 32 years here that we have had anything like this and hopefully it will be the last.”
Cleveland Police could not be contacted for comment.