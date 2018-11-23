Theft and robbery suspect tells her co-accused boyfriend 'I'm pregnant' over videolink court hearing

Romance blossomed in court for a couple facing theft and robbery charges as a woman told her lover she is pregnant in a hearing over videolink.

Rebecca Wahab, 24, appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink from Low Newton Prison and her boyfriend Sean Bradley, was on a split screen videolink from Durham Prison.

The pair from Hartlepool face charges of store robbery and till snatches in the town between September and last month.

They could see each other and chat as well as talk to Judge Howard Crowson and his clerk.

Wahab opened the coversation with Bradley saying: "I'm pregnant, you know."

Bradley responded: "Love you babe."

Wahab said: "I love you. I'm getting fat."

Bradley consoled her: "No you're not ."

They later pleaded not guilty to robbery of a Premier Store in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, on October 23 and stealing £40.

They previously pleaded guilty to three till snatches and seven thefts from shops in the town.

The judge told them: "The prosecution are now looking at the event in the store. If they agree with you then we might be able to fix this case for sentence.

"If not it will be a trial and it will be in January."

The couple, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, were further remanded in custody until December 13.