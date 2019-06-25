These are the most-wanted cars stolen across the Cleveland Police force area
Ford Focus owners in Hartlepool best be on their guard as the car is announced as the most-frequently stolen across the Cleveland Police force area.
According to data obtained by GoCompare under Freedom of Information laws, Cleveland Police revealed the models of vehicle most frequently stolen across their force area.
The Ford Focus is the most-wanted model across the patch, with 75 thefts reported in 2018.
Here is the top five in full:
Ford Fiesta - 75 thefts reported in 2018Ford Focus - 33 reported in 2018Vauxhall Astra - 31 reported in 2018Volkswagen Golf - 29 reported in 2018Vauxhall Corsa - 26 reported in 2018
GoCompare sent requests to police forces across the country to find out where the highest numbers of car thefts were reported.
Cleveland was one of the least-affected areas, ranking 10th for the overall number of vehicle thefts out of the 17 forces analysed.
There were 920 cars reported stolen to Cleveland Police last year.
A force spokesperson said: “Cleveland Police has a dedicated Crime Reduction Team which produces regular vlogs and blogs and runs road shows on how people can keep their property safe.
“We also issue regular reminders via our social media - for example urging people not to leave cars unattended with engines running while they de-ice as, unfortunately, historically thefts of vehicles have increased in these circumstances.
“Also, as soon as any increase in car theft happens, we issue messages via social media and other channels such as Cleveland Connected on how to avoid being the victim of this crime.”