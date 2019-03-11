These are the worst streets in Hartlepool for anti-social behaviour

There were 339 incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town - an average of almost 11 a day - in December 2018 (the most recent month for which figures are available). The figures are from the website www.police.uk, which records statistics by crime type and neighbourhood. Please note that images of streets are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Campion Street There were five reported incidents of antisocial behaviour in Campion Street, Hartlepool, in December 2018.

2. Brierton Lane There were six reported incidents of antisocial behaviour in Brierton Lane, Hartlepool, in December 2018.

3. Church Street There were six reported incidents of antisocial behaviour in Church Street, Hartlepool, in December 2018.

4. Heathfield Drive There were four reported incidents of antisocial behaviour in Heathfield Drive, Hartlepool, in December 2018.

