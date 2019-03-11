These are the worst streets in Hartlepool for anti-social behaviour
These are the areas of Hartlepool that recorded the most incidents of anti-social behaviour according to the most recent police figures.
There were 339 incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town - an average of almost 11 a day - in December 2018 (the most recent month for which figures are available). The figures are from the website www.police.uk, which records statistics by crime type and neighbourhood. Please note that images of streets are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Campion Street
There were five reported incidents of antisocial behaviour in Campion Street, Hartlepool, in December 2018.