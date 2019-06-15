'They deserve better' - community rallies around special needs students in Hartlepool after 'heartbreaking' vandalism at gardening site

The Hartlepool community has united in support of special needs students left devastated after vandals struck their gardening area.

The young people, from Catcote Futures, have been working hard on their horticulture – but trespassers caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a polytunnel which was being used to grow plants.

Catcote Futures Students (left to right) Daniel, Ebony and Alex.

The tunnel, at Warren Road, has had its door and end panels damaged, as well as being slashed along its entire length.

As staff and students spoke of the heartbreaking news, dozens of Mail readers got in touch to share their support following the upsetting news and call for those responsible to be punished.

Here is what you said:

Brenda Cook: “Heartbreaking. Students work hard to achieve their dreams for scumbags to go and destroy all their hard work.”

The students and staff have been left devastated by the vandalism.

Alex Gleeson: “This is awful, those students work so hard and put so much enthusiasm into what they do. For someone to come along and destroy it is absolutely disgusting and so upsetting for the students and staff.”

Carole Waterman: “So sad, all of their hard work ruined.”

Bryoney Measor: “Disgusting how people think it’s okay to just go around and damage other people’s properties, those students must feel devastated that someone could damage their hard work.”

Ruby Beattie: “I hope everyone pulls together and helps these students they deserve better than this.”

Victoria Hart: “Absolutely pathetic that people want to take away something that makes others happy.”

Dawn Lacy: “My son uses these facilities and is loving being part of something different. Now you horrible people have took this away from him.”

Kay Laverick: “I really can’t understand how people can be so vindictive. The students who use this have worked so hard to get to this stage and someone comes along and ruins all their efforts, for what?”

Ann Alp: “Absolutely heartbreaking for them. I just don't see what these low-life vandals get from doing these things.”

Debbie Harwood: “Makes me sick, my son enjoys his horticulture at this school hope they catch whoever is responsible for this mindless act.”

Paul Beck: “Catcote Futures is a great organisation and these students need to be respected for the great work they do.”