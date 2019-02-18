Thief admits to stealing £50,000 from vulnerable Hartlepool man

A woman has admitted stealing more than £50,000 from a vulnerable man.

The victim of Victoria Woolston is from Hartlepool and said to have a low IQ.

Woolston was jointly charged with her husband at the time, Paul Woolston.

Prosecutors dropped the case against him after Mrs Woolston pleaded guilty.

"In light of her guilty pleas we have concluded there is no realistic prospect of a conviction in his case," prosecutor Martin Towers told Teesside Crown Court.

"Accordingly, we offer no evidence against him."

Paul Woolston, 43, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was found not guilty on the order of Judge Sean Morris of three charges of acquiring or converting criminal property.

At a hearing last week, Victoria Woolston, 25, of Campbell Grove, Redcar, pleaded guilty to six charges of theft between February, 2014, and March, 2016.

Amrit Jandoo, defending, said: "The defence accept the total sum involved is in the region of £50,000."

Judge Morris ordered a probation report to be prepared on Woolston before she is sentenced next month..

The judge told Woolston: "The fact I am ordering a report should not be taken as any indication of the sentence."

Woolston was bailed to return to the court to be dealt with on March 27.