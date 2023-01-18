Following the incident, the victim suffered a heart attack and needed emergency medical attention.

The theft took place on Saturday, May 27, 2022, when a 50-year-old man was withdrawing cash from a machine on Murray Street.

On Friday January 13, Carley Harrison, 36, was found guilty of robbery and is now behind bars.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Harrison approached him from behind and stole around £50. In the struggle to take the money she scratched and bit him as he tried to hide his money under his body to prevent her from stealing it.

Detective Inspector Lou Sproson from Hartlepool CID added: “This was a terrifying incident which no doubt had a huge impact on the victim.

"I praise him for his bravery throughout the investigation and judicial process.”Dt Insp Sproson added: “I’m pleased with the sentence handed to Carley Harrison. She will now spend a significant time behind bars as a result of her despicable actions.”

