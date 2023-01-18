News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Thief jailed after 'despicable' act robbing and biting disabled man in Hartlepool

A woman has been jailed for three years after stealing money from a disabled man in the town as he used a cash machine, and then biting him as he tried to defend himself.

By Neil Fatkin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Following the incident, the victim suffered a heart attack and needed emergency medical attention.

The theft took place on Saturday, May 27, 2022, when a 50-year-old man was withdrawing cash from a machine on Murray Street.

Hide Ad

On Friday January 13, Carley Harrison, 36, was found guilty of robbery and is now behind bars.

Most Popular
Read More
Expensive jewellery and designer bags stolen in burglary on the outskirts of Har...

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Harrison approached him from behind and stole around £50. In the struggle to take the money she scratched and bit him as he tried to hide his money under his body to prevent her from stealing it.

Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Lou Sproson from Hartlepool CID added: “This was a terrifying incident which no doubt had a huge impact on the victim.

"I praise him for his bravery throughout the investigation and judicial process.”Dt Insp Sproson added: “I’m pleased with the sentence handed to Carley Harrison. She will now spend a significant time behind bars as a result of her despicable actions.”

Hide Ad
Carley Harrison, 36, has been jailed for three years.