Thief steals over £200 from Hartlepool pensioner's home

Detectives are appealing for information after a man stole more than £200 from a pensioner's home.

Police say the thief gained access to the woman's house in Osborne Road at around 6pm on Wednesday, May 1.

He walked through the property and took the woman' purse containing the cash as he left.

The victim is aged in her 70s.

Cleveland Police said: "Police are looking for a man the victim described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, aged 40-45 with a slightly lined face.

"He had a ‘shiny’ bald head and was wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and white/grey trainers.

"He was carrying a blue carrier bag and made off on a light green coloured mountain bike.

"Detectives want to hear from anyone who may recognise this description of the man or who saw anything suspicious."

Call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting job number 072896.