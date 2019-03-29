Thieves snatch trauma and burns kit from ambulance as paramedics treat seriously ill patient on 999 alert

Ambulance chiefs have said patients were put at risk by the theft of kit from one of the vehicles while paramedics treated a seriously unwell patient.

Cleveland Police are investigating the theft after the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) vehicle was targeted while its medics were busy caring for someone.

In addition to specialist kit, the thieves also took food and a flask from the vehicle while it was parked up in the town's Catcote Road.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “One of our ambulance crews were attending a patient in a serious condition in the Hartlepool area on the evening of Wednesday, March 27, when they reported the theft of specialist trauma and burns kits from the vehicle.

"This has since been reported to the police.

"We take incidents of this nature incredibly seriously because they put the safety of our patients at risk.

"Time spent restocking stolen items from our vehicles also can delay our response to patients who are most in need."

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said theft was reported from an ambulance on Wednesday just after 8pm in Catcote Road.

Police confirmed a medical kit was stolen with bandages in as well as food and a flask.

Anyone who has information which can help police as they investigate the theft is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.