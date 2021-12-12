'Think of the children' as Cleveland Police launch annual domestic abuse campaign

Domestic abuse gets worse during Christmas and New Year.

Cleveland Police are running a seasonal campaign to encourage people to report domestic abuse which increases over the festive holiday period.

The campaign is focusing on the toll it takes on children as this year in Cleveland 5,927 children were recorded as present during domestic abuse incidents according to the latest available figures.

This year’s Domestic Abuse Bill also recognised children as victims, not just witnesses, of abuse for the first time.

Police say sadly the December and January holidays see officers attending more domestic abuse incidents than other times of the year.

In December last year there were 674 children present during domestic incidents including more than 50 reported on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Detective Chief Inspector Karen Naunton said: “The Christmas holiday period can be very difficult for families where abuse is happening as there is a combination of being at home more and other factors such as alcohol and stress.

“We’d like to remind anyone suffering domestic abuse that whenever you’re ready to report, we’re ready to help and that help is there for you and your children.”

They are also encouraging people concerned about youngsters to report on their behalf.

To report domestic abuse call 101. In an emergency always dial 999.

If you’ve dialled 999 but cannot speak then stay on the line and press 55 when prompted, then cough or tap in response to the operator’s queries.

