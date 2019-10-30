Three arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Hartlepool house raided
Three men have been arrested in connection with drug offences following a police raid.
Officers executed a drugs warrant at a property on Rugby Street on Tuesday, October 29.
Suspected heroin and a number of unknown tablets were recovered, alongside nine cannabis plants.
Three men aged 27, 30 and 40 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs. All have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: "Yesterday's action has resulted in suspected controlled drugs being recovered and three men being arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
“We have shown the community that we are still listening and taking positive action to disrupt the sale of controlled drugs, which blights local communities and attracts antisocial behaviour and associated crime. Local residents won't tolerate it and neither will we; we can assure people that there will be more to come from us."