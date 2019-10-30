Three arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Hartlepool house raided

The raid at a property in Hartlepool

Officers executed a drugs warrant at a property on Rugby Street on Tuesday, October 29.

Suspected heroin and a number of unknown tablets were recovered, alongside nine cannabis plants.

Three men aged 27, 30 and 40 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs. All have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: "Yesterday's action has resulted in suspected controlled drugs being recovered and three men being arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

