Three arrests after Hartlepool street is cordoned off by police over report of aggravated burglary

Three people have been arrested after a Hartlepool street was cordoned off this morning following reports of an aggravated burglary.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said earlier today : "Police put a cordon in place whilst investigations took place into an aggravated burglary at a property on Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, at around 11.30am this morning.

A police unit at the scene

"Investigations are at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing."

Now police have confirmed Cleveland Police say a man in his early 20s, a woman in her 20s and a teenage girl have been arrested.

The road has now reopened.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said there had been a history of problems with the privately-rented house, though not in recent weeks since the latest tenants had moved in.

Wharton Terrace

"They are a young couple," she said.

"They moved in about a month ago.

"There has been previous problems with tenants at the address but they have been very quiet.

"They have been totally fine."