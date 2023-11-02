Three charged after discovery of £400,000 cannabis farm at Hartlepool address

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two other men and a woman have also been bailed in connection with the investigation.

The farm, consisting of more than 300 cannabis plants, was discovered at a property in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, November 1.

A 35-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to produce a controlled drug, a 30-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to produce a controlled drug, possession of counterfeit goods and criminal property and a 38-year-old man was also charged with production of a controlled drug.

A Cleveland Police photos of the cannabis farm discovered in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

All three are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Inspector Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the raid was part of the force’s ongoing Operation Sycamore campaign to make “our communities a safer place to live”.