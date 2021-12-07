Three Hartlepool men and a woman deny plot to supply cannabis
Three people from the same Hartlepool address are set to go on trial next summer accused of plotting to supply drugs.
Margaret Yvonne Balmer, 46, Dylan Balmer, 26, and Shaun Balmer, 23, from the same address in Sydenham Road, are all charged with conspiring together to supply class B drug cannabis to other people.
The alleged offence is said to have taken place in Hartlepool on May 13 of this year.
Lewis Costello, aged 21, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool is jointly charged with the same offence.
Margaret Balmer also faces an additional charge of allegedly acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely £1,335 in cash, on the same date.
All four pleaded not guilty to the charges at a hearing before Teesside Crown Court on Monday, December 6.
The case was adjourned and a trial by jury will now take place at the crown court in June 2022.
All four defendants were granted bail in the meantime.