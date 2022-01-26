Three Hartlepool men face £400-plus bills after dodging rail tickets for as little as £3.60p

Teesside magistrates were told that all three were challenged on services along the Hartlepool line and were initially sent letters asking them to pay only their outstanding fares.

When these and subsequent fixed penalty notices were ignored, they were each charged with attempting to avoid payment and taken to court by rail operator Northern.

Chris Smith, 43, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, has been ordered to pay £408.20p after failing to buy a £4.20p ticket to travel from Stockton to Hartlepool on June 21 of last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Railway Station

This consists of a £220 fine, £4.20p in compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £150 in prosecution costs.

Gavin Jackson, 33, of Ivy Grove, Hartlepool, has been ordered to pay £407.60p after failing to buy a £3.60p ticket to travel from Seaham to Horden on June 20 of last year.

This consists of a £220 fine, £3.60p in compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £150 in prosecution costs.

Dean Jackson, 42, from Gloucester Street, Hartlepool, has been ordered to pay £414.30p after failing to buy a £10.30p ticket to travel from Newcastle to Hartlepool on August 18 of last year.

This consists of a £220 fine, £10.30p in compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £150 in prosecution costs.

The cases against all three passengers were proved in their absence earlier this month and each was given until February 15 to pay their penalties.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.