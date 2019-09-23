Three men appear in court charged with murder of Hemwand Ali Hussain in Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool
A third man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father of two in Hartlepool.
Dorian Pirija, 31, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, September 23, charged with the murder of Hemwand Ali Hussain, aged 30.
Mr Hussain was found dead in a house in Charterhouse Street, in the Oxford Road area of Hartlepool on Sunday, September 15.
Pirija, assisted by an Albanian interpreter, confirmed his name, date of birth and address before being remanded further in custody until tomorrow when he will appear before the crown court.
Meanwhile, two other men, who have also been charged with murder, made their first appearance at Teesside Crown Court.
Preliminary hearings were held for Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, and Anxhelo Xhaferi , 22, of Acton Road, also Middlesbrough.
No pleas to the charge were entered and their cases were adjourned until October 17 for plea and trial preparation hearings.