Three men due in court over Hartlepool dad's murder
Three men are due in court on Monday charged with the murder of Hartlepool dad Hemwand Ali Hussain.
A police investigation was launched after Mr Hussain’s body was discovered in a terraced house in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road, on Sunday, September 15, at just before midday.
Two men have already appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, in connection with the 30-year-old father-of-two’s death.
Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, in Middlesbrough, was the first to appear in court last Thursday after he was charged committing murder on September 14.
Anxhelo Xhaferi, 22, of Acton Street, Middlesbrough, appeared before magistrates on Saturday, September 21, and faces the same charge.
Both men have been remanded in custody and are due back before court today.
A third man, whose identity has still to be revealed, is expected to appear before Teesside magistrates on Monday morning after he was also charged with murder over the weekend.
Mr Hussain was a 30-year-old father to two young boys.
Paying tribute to him, his family said last week: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our partner and father Hemwand and we request that we are left to grieve in peace at this extremely difficult time.”
Police were called at 11.57am on Sunday, September 15,after the alarm was raised.
A cordon was put in place as detectives began their investigations.
Clevealdn Police are still continuing their inquiries into Mr Hussain’s death and have again appealed to anyone with any information to contact them via 101, quoting reference 159141.