Noza Saffari, Dorian Pirija and Qazim Marku were jailed for a total of 53 years at Teesside Crown Court last year for their roles in the killing of Hamawand Ali Hussein, 30.

They were acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Hussein, was attacked with an axe and shot in the head with a shotgun at point blank range after he was lured to an empty house in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road, on September 14, 2019.

Jailed for 53 years: Top left Qazim Marku, Noza Saffari (below) and Dorian Pirija (right).

His killers were part of an Albanian led crime gang involved in the cannabis trade.

Saffari, 40, previously of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, 34-year-old Pirija, previously of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, and Marku, aged 25 and from London, are now seeking to appeal against their sentences.

A Court of Appeal hearing for all three men has been fixed for Tuesday, February 3.

Saffari, who was used to lure Mr Hussein to the address as a trusted friend, was jailed for 15 years.

Victim Hemawand Ali Hussein.

Marku, who was at the scene for back up, and getaway driver Pirija, each received 19 years in prison.

Trial judge Mr Justice wall said each played “a significant role” in Mr Hussein’s death.

He added: “This was a group attack. It was meticulously planned.

“It was carried out in order to protect or advance your group’s trade in illegal drugs.

Charterhouse Street, where the body of Mr Hussein was found in September 2019.

“Weapons were acquired and used in the attack and your actions after the event were designed to conceal what you had done.”

The trial heard the house in Charterhouse Street was chosen to look like a good place for a cannabis farm.

Mr Hussein was lured to the address before being attacked and killed.

He previously fought so-called Islamic State in his home country of Kurdistan and was a much-loved partner and father to two young sons.

Noza Saffari.

Following the convictions, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Robinson, the officer in the case, said: "This incident was like no other that I have seen in Hartlepool and no other I have seen as a police officer.”

Police also issued an appeal to trace four other men wanted in connection with the killing.

Qazim Marku.