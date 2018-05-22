Thug leaves woman with broken jaw and cheekbone in violent street attack

A woman suffered a broken cheekbone and jaw after she was attacked by a robber in the street.

Police are appealing for information after a man and a woman, both aged 18, were assaulted in the Kendal Road area of Hartlepool.

The attack happened on Saturday, May 19 at around 11pm, when the victims were approached by a man who asked for the woman’s handbag.

He then grabbed the handbag from the woman’s shoulder and punched her in the face causing her to fall to the floor.

He then assaulted the man and took his mobile phone and attacked the woman again by punching her several times in the face and stole her mobile phone.

As a result of the attack the woman was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton where she was treated for a broken cheekbone, a fractured jaw, a broken tooth and cuts and bruises to her face and body.

The man was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact DC Andrew Morland Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 080484.