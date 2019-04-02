Thug left girlfriend with fractured eye socket after throwing shoe during row at Hartlepool house party

A man fractured his then girlfriend's eye socket after hurling a shoe at her during an argument.

Aaron Rowley, 29, threw his trainer at the woman during a house party in her own home last October.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and ongoing psychological distress, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Rowley avoided immediate jail when he was given a suspended prison sentence after admitting wounding with intent.

The woman told police about the assault three days later when they were called to a separate incident on October 7.

Graeme Cook, prosecuting, said: "Her allegation was during an argument the defendant picked up his shoe and threw it at her causing her nose to immediately bleed.

"Then he left the house. She was seen at the local hospital the same night.

"It turns out she had a fractured left eye socket which has now made a full recovery."

She said her eye was painful, badly swollen and she had blurred vision for some time afterwards.

But the court heard the mental effects are still ongoing.

In a victim impact statement the woman said: "After the assault I became extremely paranoid and couldn't stay in my home address by myself.

"I'm still living in fear and I'm terrified Aaron might hurt me again."

Rowley, who hopes to return to work soon as a cable puller, was made the subject of a five-year restraining order to prevent him contacting the victim.

Martin Scarborough said in mitigation that Rowley, of Erskine Road, Hartlepool, had been struggling at the time with alcohol and some substance issues.

He said: "There's no suggestion there has been any previous violence against this lady who he was in a short relationship with or any other lady, so it does seem to be out of character on this occasion."

Rowley spent almost six weeks in prison while on remand for the offence and also for a breach of bail.

Judge Howard Crowson described the eye fracture as "a nasty injury".

He sentenced Rowley to 18 months prison, suspended for a year, and ordered him to pay £750 compensation to the victim.