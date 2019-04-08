Thug Tasered by police after string of attacks including trying to bite officer, kicking another in the groin and throwing rocks and a pole

A thug with a grudge against police who faced up to officers in full riot gear has been jailed.

James Crammen, 21, from Hartlepool, nursed his hatred even after he was given a suspended prison sentence for two assaults on police officers.

A 999 call sent police to his parents’ home in the town December 18 last year after a complaint that he had assaulted his partner.

Crammen blockaded himself in the kitchen but when officers forced the door he faced them with raised fists saying: ”Howay, I’ve chinned you lot before”, said prosecutor Jenny Haigh.

He tried to bite one officer, and when he was handcuffed he fell to the floor feigning a fit, Teesside Crown Court was told.

He was put in the recovery position and the handcuffs were released, but then he jumped up laughing and he kicked one officer in the groin. He was subdued with a CS gas spray.

After he was released for investigation there was a complaint on March 21 about an affray incident involving a newsagent’s shop, and when officers went looking for him they found a fire in the rear of his home.

He was found in a nearby compound surrounded by a 10-ft wall and he was holding a pole in his hand shouting threats and abuse.

Crammen then threw the pole like a javelin and he hurled about 10 rocks at them.

Miss Haigh said: “Eventually several officers with full riot gear and shields entered the compound and he picked up four or five rocks and missiles and he threw them before trying to escape over the wall.

”He was Tasered and detained and he continued to be abusive to the officers at the police station.”

Crammen had 11 convictions for 18 offences including two for assaulting police officers and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said that there had been occasions when Crammen felt he was unfairly targeted by police.

He added: ”There is some underlying mental health issue which causes him to act under stress when officers come to arrest him.”

He said that Crammen and his partner had a 16-month-old son and he wanted to build a relationship with the toddler and not to be a bad example.

Crammen, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, who appeared over a videolink from Preston Prison, Lancashire, was jailed for 12 months with £140 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to affray, assault on an emergency worker and breach of a suspended sentence.

Judge Howard Crowson told him: ”You will have to change."