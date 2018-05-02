Thug threatened to stab wife in two-hour rage after drink and drug binge for 30th birthday

A violent husband who held a knife to his wife's throat before cutting off some of her hair has been jailed.

Lee Hudson flew into a rage after drinking two bottles of spirits and taking 11g of cocaine to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Hudson was branded 'self-obsessed' by a judge who told him he should consider the impact of his selfish actions on others.

"The defendant returned to the matrimonial home at about 11am having been out all night," said Harry Hadfield, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court.

"He got into an argument with his wife then began smashing items in the home.

"He damaged a television, two doors, a telephone, and other items with a total value of approximately £600."

The court heard Hudson grabbed a knife and told his wife he was going to stab her.

"He held the knife to her throat," said Mr Hadfield. "She genuinely feared she would suffer serious injury or death.

"Hudson then used the knife to cut off lumps of his wife's hair.

"The incident in total lasted more than two hours.

"Police were called after the couple's stepdaughter returned home and saw what had been happening.

"When officers arrived, Hudson met them outside and was aggressive and threatening.

"He thew a bottle of Pernod in the direction of one of the officers which smashed as it hit the ground.

"As he was arrested, Hudson told police there was a cannabis farm in the loft of the house which was entirely his responsibility."

Hudson 30, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, damaging property, and producing a class B drug, all on March 18.

Garry Wood, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Hudson is ashamed of the way he behaved.

"There has been no previous domestic call-outs to this address, and he is hopeful he may be able to have some form of relationship with his wife in future.

"She does not seek a restraining order, so is apparently willing to consider having him back.

"It was Mr Hudson who told the police of the cannabis grow, which he accepts would have a yield approaching £9,000.

"He was frank and candid with the officers in relation to the other offences as well."

Judge Stephen Ashurst jailed Hudson for 18 months.

The judge told him: "This case may give cause for those who are selfish and self-absorbed to consider the impact their actions have on family members.

"You turned up at home when you were drunk, high on drugs, and in a foul temper.

"The attack on your wife was as nasty as it was humiliating for her.

"It was appalling behaviour towards a woman you profess to love, and you are setting a dreadful example as a father.

"The public quite rightly would not understand if you were given anything other than immediate custody."

The judge ordered the confiscation and destruction of the cannabis plants and growing paraphernalia.