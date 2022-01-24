Traffic warning notices issued and youths spoken to in weekend police patrols in Peterlee

Officers have issued traffic notices and spoken to youths during patrols in Peterlee to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:17 pm

Officers from the Town Centre Neighbourhood Team completed both foot patrols and mobile patrols throughout Peterlee during the weekend.

The team spoke to a number of youths suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour before they returned them home to parents.

Peterlee Police have said that their details will be passed to Durham County Council's Anti-Social Behaviour Escalation Team for follow up in due course.

Officers completed patrols during the weekend./Photo: Peterlee Police

The team have also issued a number of Traffic 183 warning notices to persons believed to have been using their vehicles in an anti-social manner and the vehicles will be seized if this happens again.

Peterlee Police said in a statement following the weekend patrols: “We will continue to take positive action in respect of anti-social behaviour and anti-social use of vehicles, two of the Team's current priorities."

East Durham man who caused community ‘misery’ is locked up

