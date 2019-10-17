Trial date set for trio charged with murdering dad-of-two Hewmand Ali Hussain on Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool
Three defendants accused of murdering father-of-two Hemwand Ali Hussain are set to face trial in the new year.
The 30-year-old was found dead at the address on Charterhouse Street just off Oxford Road on September 15.
Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, in Middlesbrough, Anxhelo Xhaferi, 22, of Acton Street, Middlesbrough, and Dorian Pirija, 31, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, have all been charged with his murder and appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, October 17.
Although all defendants are yet to enter a plea to the charge of murder, the crown prosecution service believe they are all likely to contest the charge.
Therefore a trial date has been set for February 25, 2020.
A police investigation is, however, still ongoing and the court was told there could be more arrests made in connection with the alleged murder.
A public appeal has been issued to find three additional men believed to be in the area at the time.
And earlier this month a reward of up to £10,000 has been offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Hemwand Ali Hussain murderers.
At the court hearing on Thursday, the crown prosecution did not ask the three defendants, who appeared via video link from HMP Durham, to enter a plea to the charge.
All three men spoke only to confirm their name and a Albanian translator was present to assist both Xhaferi and Pirija.
Judge Stephen Ashurst told the three defendants: “As it stands your trial on front of jury is likely to start on February 25 next year.
“Your trial will take place in February unless there are developments in the inquiry and additional defendants are charged.
“Your custody timelines will only be extended if the court finds there are good reason for doing so.“There is likely to be another hearing before Christmas when you will each be asked to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty to the charge.”
A trial is expected to take between four and six weeks and an Albanian and a Kurdish translator will need to be present.