Tributes paid to Hartlepool tattooist found stabbed to death as man faces murder trial

Tributes have been paid to a former Hartlepool man who was stabbed to death.

Talented tattooist Michael Dale, 46, known to friends as Mick, was found dead at his home in Lancashire where he had lived for a number of years.

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged with his murder and is set to face trial later this year.

Tributes have flooded in to the popular punk fan and dad of three on social media.

Mr Dale, who ran Ink Spot Tattoo Studio in Haslingden, is understood to have grown up in Hartlepool and still have family in the area.

His brother Graham, who lives locally, has set up an online fund to help his family give him the send off he deserves.

The JustGiving page reads: “Having lived in Haslingden for almost 30 years, Mick had made a lot of friends and since his death the kind words and memories from these friends have been a great comfort.

“Mick had no life insurance and as such that leaves us to pay for his funeral costs.

“If you can, please make a small donation to help us cover some of the cost of his funeral bill.”

Friends have paid tribute and shared pictures and memories on a Facebook group called The One and Only Mick Dale RIP.

One person described him as: “A highly talented and gifted man who definitely bounced to the beat of his own drum.”

A friend said on the page: “Never met anyone like him, very lucky to have had him in my life for the last 17 years, going to be a big gap in all our lives.”

Another said: “You was the funniest man I ever did meet. And you will be sadly missed by many of your friends especially your Family.”

And one of his customers wrote: “I’m gutted that we will never get to have our talks and laughs we used to have when I came to the shop for some ink.

“I will have a tattoo done in your memory.”

Lancashire Constabulary said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at around 1.15am on Thursday, May 2nd after Mr Dale was found with injuries inside a property on Charles Lane.

“Mr Dale, 46, of Haslingden, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A Home Office post mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds.”

Anyone who wishes to give to Mr Dale’s memorial fund can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/graham-dale