The trio were picked up on Thursday, February 24, by police.

Appearing individually at Newcastle Crown Court, Benard Runaj, 42, of Altwood Road, Maidenhead, and Gentjan Dervishaj, 31, of Haig Court, Chelmsford, Essex, pleaded not guilty to the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Rahim, 35, of Edwins Close, Barnsley, entered no plea to charges relating to the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply crystal meth.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

The defendants were arrested separately after allegedly previously being observed in the “Sunderland area”.

All three were refused bail and remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court again in March.

