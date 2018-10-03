Two appear before judge charged with man's murder

Two men accused of murdering a man in Billingham over the weekend have appeared before a judge for the first time.

Darren Willens and Derek Pallis appeared at Teesside Crown Court this morning.

Low Grange Avenue. Picture from Google

They are charged with the murder of 39-year-old Peter Ronald Gilling following an alleged incident in the Melsonby Court area of Billingham.

Mr Gilling died during the early hours of Saturday morning after police were called to the flats, off Low Grange Road, at around 12.30am following reports of an injured man.

Willens, 31, of Berkeley Close, Billingham, and Pallis, 36, of Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, appeared at court over a videolink.

They did not enter any pleas at this stage and were both remanded in custody by the Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC.

The next hearing at the crown court is due to take place on December 18. A potential trial date has been identified for March 18 next year.

Mr Gilling's family paid tribute to him earlier this week saying: "We have been left utterly saddened and shocked by Peter’s death. He was a much loved son, brother and grandson and he will be hugely missed by all his family and by his many friends."