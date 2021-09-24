Two arrested as cannabis plants worth £250,000 seized from two houses on same Hartlepool street
Two suspected cannabis farms and hundreds of cannabis plants have been discovered in the same Hartlepool street.
The cannabis farms were discovered and a man and a woman were arrested when police searched two adjacent houses in Harcourt Street on Thursday night, September 23.
Neighbourhood policing team officers acted on intelligence from the community and went to the first house just after 8pm, where they discovered a large number of suspected cannabis plants.
Moments later the officers searched the house next door and further suspected plants were found.
Cleveland Police have said that a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, a class B drug, and are currently in custody for questioning.
In total around 300 plants with an estimated street value of £250,000 were seized.
Officers have contacted electricity companies to make the electricity supplies safe and the force’s inquiries are continuing.