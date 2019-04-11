Two charged after man suffers serious head injuries in an alleged Hartlepool shop robbery

Two men are due in court today after a man suffered serious head injuries in an alleged robbery at a Hartlepool shop.

A 56-year-old man was hurt in the incident at a store on Chatham Road between 7.30pm and 7.40pm on Tuesday

He is receiving treatment at James Cook University Hospital.

A second man also suffered as he allegedly tried to assist the other victim.

Two men allegedly made off from the store with a mobile phone, packets of tobacco and cigarettes and cash.

Brandon Lee Moore, 19, of Milbank Road, and 22-year-old Ryan Mark Johnson, of Harold Hornsey Square, both Hartlepool, have been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault.

Both are scheduled to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today.

Anyone who may have information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 59107.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.