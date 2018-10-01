Two charged with man's murder following death at block of flats

Two men are due to appear before a court charged with murder this morning following a disturbance at a block of flats which claimed the life of a 39-year-old man.

The pair, aged 31 and 36, will face the allegation at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

It follows an incident in the Melsonby Court area of Billingham, when Cleveland Police were called to the flats, off Low Grange Avenue, at 12.30am on Saturday.

Officers found a seriously injured man, who died a short time later.

Yesterday, he was identified as Peter Ronald Gilling.

A number of men and women were arrested during the weekend in connection with the death and have been released as the investigation continues.

Mr Gilling's family have paid tributes to him through the force, which says they have been left "heartbroken" by their loss.

His loved ones said: "We have been left utterly saddened and shocked by Peter’s death.

"He was a much loved son, brother and grandson and he will be hugely missed by all his family and by his many friends.

“We hope his death will not be in vain and that no other family has to endure the devastation and heartache we are currently going through - and will continue to go through.

“As a family we would now ask to be left to grieve in peace.”

Anyone with information which could help continuing inquires are ask to contact Detective Sergeant Matthew Waterfield via the 101 number, quoting Event 179488.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.