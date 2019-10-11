Two handcuffed at scene of Hartlepool cannabis farm as police 'day of action' sees more than 20 people arrested
Two people have been arrested at a cannabis farm in Hartlepool as part of a large-scale operation across the Cleveland Police Force on Friday, October 11.
Over 20 people were arrested on suspicion of offences which include human trafficking, assault, £12,000 fraud and other violent offences.
At least five people in the Hartlepool area were arrested as part of Operation Phoenix.
Dozens of officers from teams throughout Cleveland Police joined forces in a bid to locate and detain a number of wanted people.
After an early morning briefing at the Community Safety Hub, the teams headed out across the force area and by 11.30am 16 people had already been arrested, a vehicle had been seized and a suspected cannabis farm discovered.
With a number of people wanted on warrant for overdue bail, for recall to prison or after being circulated as potential suspects in on-going inquiries, notable arrests included:
A 38 year old Hartlepool man arrested for prison recall (his original sentence was for an assault)
Two men, aged 52 and 54, were arrested at the scene of a suspected cannabis farm in Hartlepool
A 25 year old man from Hartlepool was arrested on suspicion of assault
A 21 year old Hartlepool man was arrested on suspicion of violent offences
A 44 year old Stockton woman was arrested on suspicion of a £12, 000 fraud
A 47 year old man from Stockton arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
A 16 year old boy from Middlesbrough was arrested for breach of bail following an alleged robbery
Day of Action co-ordinator, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson, said: “Operation Phoenix has been running throughout the summer months and continues into autumn.
“It’s having a positive effect on improving our service to the public, helping vulnerable people, tackling serious violence and preventing crime - and we’ve seen steady reductions in demand across these key areas.
“Today’s activity really built on the momentum we’ve already achieved with our concerted efforts over the summer. In the last three months we arrested 100 people who were wanted on warrant or for recall to prison and today we have removed more wanted people from the streets - which can only help keep our communities safe.”