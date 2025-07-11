Three men have been charged with burgling an office block at an oil rig.

Connor Smithson, 18, and Peter McAllister, 29, both of Freemantle Grove, Hartlepool, are accused of committing the alleged offence alongside Gilbert Cook, 23, of Upper Bathville, in Armadale, West Lothian, Scotland, at Able UK’s Seaton Port on March 30.

All three were granted unconditional bail when the case was heard for the first time at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, and they will return to the court on Wednesday, November 12.

