Two Hartlepool men given suspended jail terms after admitting drug-dealing charges

Two men admitted dealing cocaine part of the way through their trial.

Ryan Maddren and Nathan Hall had denied drug supply from their flat in Mariner's Point, Hartlepool.

The men changed their pleas to guilty on the fourth day of their trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Daniel Sanderson, who was on trial for money laundering, is maintaining his not guilty plea.

Sanderson will be retried on August 8.

The jury heard Maddren and Hall were living in the flat at the time of the offending in February 2016.

Police raided the premises and found 11.5g of cocaine, scales, plastic bags, five mobile phones, and other paraphernalia commonly used in drug dealing.

A jacket belonging to Sanderson was in the flat.

It had £4,610 cash hidden in a sleeve.

Prosecutors say the money was being used to fund the dealing operation.

Sanderson said part of it was a redundancy payment, the rest was a gift from his mother.

Prosecutor Chris Smith said: "The prosecution accept this was low level dealing.

"It was a case of young men who were relatively cash rich holding parties at which drugs were taken."

Maddren, 24, now of George Street, Darlington, and Hall, 25, now of New Queen Street, Scarborough, admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply it.

Sanderson, 23, of Keswick Grove, Newcastle, denies being in possession of criminal property.

Lawyers for Hall and Maddren said they pleaded guilty on the basis of 'occasional social supply'.

Will Byrne, for Hall, said: "He has significant educational difficulties.

"Since this offending he has moved away from involvement in drugs, and he has obtained a job as a farm labourer."

Makhan Shoker, for Maddren, said he was working and had kept out of trouble.

Judge Sean Morris sentenced both Maddren and Hall to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered each to do 300 hours of community work.

The judge told them: "This should have been a guilty plea early doors.

"Having a trial means I have seen Mr Hall give evidence.

"There is no doubt he is a man with significant problems.

"There has to be some equality in sentencing, which in this case could be said to benefit Mr Maddren.

"I am obliged to consider suspending the sentence if there is a prospect of rehabilitation.

"That has already started in that both of you have kept out of trouble for the three years since this offending.

"On this occasion I think I can save two prison cells for more serious criminals."

Sanderson was bailed to return for his trial on August 8.