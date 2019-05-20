Two men arrested after cannabis and cash seized from grey Mercedes by police in Hartlepool

Two men have been arrested after around £500 worth of cannabis and £2,000 in cash was seized from a Mercedes by police in Hartlepool

Two men, aged 34 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both men have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "At around 6pm on Thursday 16th May, officers came across a grey Mercedes on Blake Street, Hartlepool, and spoke to the occupants.

"A search of the vehicle resulted in officers recovering around £500 worth of cannabis and approximately £2,000 in cash.

"Further cash and drugs paraphernalia were then recovered during a subsequent search of an address on Jones Road in the town."

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.