Two men arrested in connection with fatal hit and run which claimed the life of grandfather in Billingham
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 72-year-old William Lewis who died following an alleged hit and run.
Detectives investigating a fatal crash in Billingham on Friday, August 23, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A 22-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both men are in custody awaiting questioning.
Mr Lewis suffered fatal injuries in a hit-and-run in Billingham. He was knocked down by a silver Land Rover on Friday, August 23 at around 8.30pm.
He sadly died shortly after this incident.
Mr Lewis lived in Billingham with his wife who he sadly leaves behind along with a daughter and grandchildren.
His family has asked for privacy at this time.
A fundraising page has been set up to support the family and has raised more than £250.
Detective Inspector Jon Tapper also urged any witnesses to the alleged incident who have not yet spoken to police to come forward, saying:
“We know there were people in and around the scene who were using phones at the time and I would urge these people to get in touch with us via the 101 number, quoting Event 144994.
“If people do not want to speak to police, then please consider speaking to Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning them on 0800 555 111. You could also pass information via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org "