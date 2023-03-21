News you can trust since 1877
Two men charged with manslaughter after delivery driver's death in Horden at the weekend

Two men have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Horden at the weekend.

By Ross Robertson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 22:02 GMT- 1 min read

Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested following the incident in the Handley Street area on the morning of Sunday, March 19, in which a delivery driver sadly died.

Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were tonight both charged with manslaughter and theft.

Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.

Police tape at the scene in Horden.
The pair remain in police custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.