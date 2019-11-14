Two men found with a knife in Hartlepool after police stop and search
Two men have been charged with the possession of a blade after a stop and search.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:11 pm
Two men have been charged with the possession of a blade in a public space which allegedly took place on Station Lane in Hartlepool, at 12.20pm on Wednesday, November 13.
A stop and search was performed by Cleveland Police, which resulted in a lock knife being found.
Two men, aged 30 and 35 were arrested and later charged. They will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court in due time.