Two men found with a knife in Hartlepool after police stop and search

Two men will appear in Teesside Magistrates Court after being charged with possession of a blade in a public space.

Two men have been charged with the possession of a blade in a public space which allegedly took place on Station Lane in Hartlepool, at 12.20pm on Wednesday, November 13.

A stop and search was performed by Cleveland Police, which resulted in a lock knife being found.