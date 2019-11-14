Two men found with a knife in Hartlepool after police stop and search

Two men have been charged with the possession of a blade after a stop and search.

By Candice Farrow
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:11 pm
Two men will appear in Teesside Magistrates Court after being charged with possession of a blade in a public space.

Two men have been charged with the possession of a blade in a public space which allegedly took place on Station Lane in Hartlepool, at 12.20pm on Wednesday, November 13.

A stop and search was performed by Cleveland Police, which resulted in a lock knife being found.

Two men, aged 30 and 35 were arrested and later charged. They will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court in due time.