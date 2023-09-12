Two more men charged with robbing and falsely imprisoning teenager in Hartlepool
Two more men have been charged with robbing and falsely imprisoning a teenager.
The 46-year-old and 29-year-old suspects are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 12, following the alleged incident in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 10.
A third man, Alan Hay, 46, of Derwent Street, faced the same court on Monday after he was also charged with robbery and false imprisonment.
Hay was remanded in custody until Monday, October 9, when he will face a judge at Teesside Crown Court.
Cleveland Police said the teenage male was allegedly robbed of his phone, cash and other items.