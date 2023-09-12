Two more men charged with robbing and falsely imprisoning teenager in Hartlepool

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 46-year-old and 29-year-old suspects are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 12, following the alleged incident in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 10.

A third man, Alan Hay, 46, of Derwent Street, faced the same court on Monday after he was also charged with robbery and false imprisonment.

Hay was remanded in custody until Monday, October 9, when he will face a judge at Teesside Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...